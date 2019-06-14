Clayton wins duck stamp contest

SIDNEY – Matt Clayton of Sidney won first and third place in the National Duck Stamp Collector’s Society’s 2019 duck stamp contest — the first with voting open to the entire membership.

The winning artwork, a pair of Canada geese, was painted by Clayton. Second place was Rebekah Nastav Knight with her painting of a Trumpeter swan, and third place also went to Clayton with an entry of a red-breasted merganser. The 2019 stamp will be the 11th in the series.

Society founder Bob Dumaine said he “was extremely impressed with the quality of the artwork and wished I could vote for more than one.”

Nine artists donated 11 pieces of art from which the NDSCS membership choose the winners. The Duck Stamp Society does allow more than one entry per artist. Until the 1970s, artists could enter up to three paintings in the federal contest.

“We received several beautiful entries by some very talented artists,” National Duck Stamp Collector’s Society President Dave Goyer said. “Thank you to all who took the time to submit an entry and to our members who voted. Our heartiest congratulations to Mr. Clayton! His painting will make an excellent NDSCS stamp, our 11th annual, for our members and all other collectors to enjoy.”

The society stamps are offered in full panes of 12 for $50. Single stamps can be purchased as well as pairs, blocks or strips for $5 per stamp. Imperforate panes are $200 each with a limited number produced. A 30 percent discount is applied when five or more panes are purchased. A shipping fee of $2 is added for any order smaller than a full pane or $5 for any order including a full pane.

To order, visit the Society website, ndscs.org, or mail payment to Ira Cotton, 3685 Pleasant Springs Drive, Naples, FL 34119. Checks or money order made payable to National Duck Stamp Collectors Society are accepted. Stamps are shipped when they become available, which should be approximately mid-June. Prior issues in the series also are available from the society.

The National Duck Stamp Collector’s Society was established in 1992 and has more than 300 active members. An annual meeting is held each year during the federal duck stamp art contest.

For additional details and membership information, visit the society’s website, ndscs.org, or write to NDSCS, Box 43, Harleysville, PA 19438-0043.

Membership in the Society includes a subscription to “Duck Tracks,” the award-winning newsletter. For a free sample copy of the newsletter, send a request to the above address.