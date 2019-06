A stage fit for a queen

Setting-up the stage for the 2019 Anna Homecoming Queen Pageant Friday, June 14, are past Anna Homecoming Queens Hannah Shoemaker, 2018 queen, and Korteney Kitchen, 2016 queen, both of Anna. The Pageant was held Friday evening. The Anna Homecoming Festival will continue through Saturday, June 15. The parade will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

