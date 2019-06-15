125 Years Ago

June 15, 1894

In accordance with a custom practiced since 1886, members of Summit Lodge of Knights of Pythias met at the castle hall yesterday afternoon at 4 o’clock and accompanied by Klute’s band marched to Graceland cemetery for the purpose of decorating the graves of deceased members.

———

The annual reunion of the old Californians was held at the home of Mr. and Mrs. J.E. Bush, two miles south of Sidney, yesterday. The group was composed of Shelby county residents who went to California during the gold rush days.

100 Years Ago

June 15, 1919

An unidentified foreigner drowned at the Lockington dam about 8 O’clock last evening. About 35 years old the man had been employed on the conservancy work for some time. The body was recovered a short time after the drowning by other employees.

———

Dr. and Mrs. H.E. Beebe left today for Asbury Park, N.J. to attend the meeting of the American Institute of Homeopathy. Dr. Hugh Bebee, who is on a 30 day furlough, will take charge of the office during his absence.

75 Years Ago

June 15, 1944

Chief Pharmacists Mate Robert Hasbrook has received a special citation for his participation on the Solomons campaign, according to word received by relatives here. Attached to Marine unit. C.M.Hasbrook enlisted in the Navy in 1939.

———

Four crack German mechanized divisions unleashed a savage counter-offensive against allied forces in France today, gaining some ground in battles of steadily increasing violence. Eisenhower’s headquarters stated that allied troops continue to press forward in other sectors.

50 Years Ago

June 15, 1969

DEGRAFF- Fourteen members of the DeGraff fire department recently were awarded certificates after completing a 30-hour firefighting course offered by the state. Completing the course were Kenneth Gump, chief, Gerald Wren, Roger Harbour, David Allison, Fred Stoier,, Robert Petty, Ronnie Hall, Robert Hengsteir, Wilbur Rusk, Charles Davis, Everett Richendoller, and John D. Kinnan.

———

Mount Vernon Baptist Church members will celebrate the 11th anniversary of Rev. H.B. Murphy being pastor of the Sidney church. The observance will take place at 3:30 p.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church, Dayton.

25 Years Ago

June 15, 1994

Allie Jean Hohlbein rests peacefully in her mother’s arms as the last shovel of dirt is thrown around the base of a newly planted tree on the Wilson Memorial Hospital grounds. “We wanted something that would honor the staff members who made the difference between life and death, the night Allie was born,” Lisa Hohlbein says, cradling her 9 week old daughter. Without them, neither of us would be here.”

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

