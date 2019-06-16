Ohio Farm Bureau’s Smith honored for membership achievements

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Farm Bureau recently recognized Jill Smith, organization director for Auglaize, Logan, Mercer and Shelby counties, for her outstanding efforts in the 2019 Farm Bureau membership campaign.

Smith added 37 members in her territory, contributing to a final tally for statewide membership gain of 107.2%, year over year.

“The organization director is critical to the success of the membership campaign in each county,” Paul Lyons, Ohio Farm Bureau’s vice president of membership, said. “They provide support and motivation to the county membership coordinators and their dedicated teams of volunteers that invite their family, friends, neighbors and local businesses to join them as a member of our organization. We appreciate their efforts.”

The 2020 membership campaign has begun. To find out more about becoming a member of Ohio Farm Bureau or to volunteer to help the grassroots organization continue to grow, visit ofbf.org/membership.

Ohio Farm Bureau’s mission is working together for Ohio farmers to advance agriculture and strengthen communities. Individuals can learn more at ofbf.org.