Acreage reporting dates, prevent plant exception announced

SIDNEY – To comply with Farm Service Agency program eligibility requirements, all producers are encouraged to contact the FSA office to file an accurate crop certification report by the applicable deadline.

Acreage reporting dates

May 31: Nursery crop acreage.

July 15: Corn, soybeans, spring oats, perennial forage and all other crops.

Dec. 15: Barley, wheat and all other fall-seeded small grains.

The following exceptions apply to the above acreage reporting dates:

• If the crop has not been planted by the above acreage reporting date, then the acreage must be reported no later than 15 calendar days after planting is completed.

• If a producer acquires additional acreage after the above acreage reporting date, then the acreage must be reported no later than 30 calendars days after purchase or acquiring the lease. Appropriate documentation must be provided to the county office.

The acreage reporting date for Non-Insured Assistance Program policy holders is the earlier of the dates listed above or 15 calendar days before grazing or harvesting of the crop begins.

Appointments to complete crop certifications fill up fast. Individuals should call the Shelby County FSA Office at 937-492-6520 as soon as they are finished planting for a convenient time.

2019 Prevented Planting Exception

When bad weather prevents planting crops, the prevented acreage should be reported on a CCC-576, Notice of Loss Application, to the FSA office within 15 days of the final planting date of the crop. This applies to all crops, whether covered by crop insurance, covered by FSA’s Non-Insured Assistance Program or not covered by insurance. Final planting dates vary among counties and crop types.

Producers who have their crops insured through a private crop insurance company should contact their insurance agent immediately and advise them of the damaged/prevented crops.

Exception

For the 2019 crop year, due to widespread flooding and excessive moisture in Lorain and Medina-Cuyahoga counties, the deadline to file a CCC-576, Notice of Loss, for producers without insurance or NAP coverage has been extended to no later than the final acreage reporting date (July 15).

Producers who have their crops insured through a private crop insurance company still must file a notice of loss timely with their agent and submit a copy of their notice to the FSA office when they complete their crop acreage report.