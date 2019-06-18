Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-11:49 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the Family Dollar on West Pike Street in Jackson Township on the report of a crash.

MONDAY

-9:19 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to 208 W. Main St. on the report of vandalism to a cruiser.

-8:56 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to 319 E. Main St. in Salem Township on the report of vandalism to a truck.

-4:48 p.m.: pursuit. Deputies responded to a pursuit on Fort Recovery Road at Miller Road in Cynthian Township.

-4 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to state Route 119 at Wenger Road on the report of a crash.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-1:36 p.m.: property damage crash. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Deputies responded to the 7000 block of Pasco Montra Road in Perry Township on the report of a car crash.

-11:13 a.m.: fire. Jackson Center Fire Department responded to Auglaize County on the report of a fire alarm.

-2:52 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 16300 block of Wones Road in Jackson Township.

MONDAY

-11:16 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

-10:51 p.m.: property damage crash. Port Jefferson Fire and Deputies responded to the 6000 block of Pasco Montra Road in Perry Township on the report of a crash.

-8:54 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 500 block of Davis Street in Jackson Township.

-5:46 p.m.: property damage crash. Perry Port Salem Rescue, Port Jefferson Fire and Deputies responded to the 400 block of East Main Street in Salem Township on the report of a crash involving a minibike and a car.

-4:22 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 100 block of Grandview Drive in McLean Township.

-4:22 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 5900 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

