Fun in the flood

Damien Leugers, right, 12, padals his kayak with his sister, Kaydence Duncum, 9, both of Bokins, in tow through the flooded yard of Ron and Diane Meyer, located on West Walnut Street in Botkins Wednesday, June 19. Seven streets were closed off in Botkins after heavy rains once again flooded the town this summer. The siblings are the children of Jennifer and Brad Duncum. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/06/web1_SDN062119FloodFun.jpg Damien Leugers, right, 12, padals his kayak with his sister, Kaydence Duncum, 9, both of Bokins, in tow through the flooded yard of Ron and Diane Meyer, located on West Walnut Street in Botkins Wednesday, June 19. Seven streets were closed off in Botkins after heavy rains once again flooded the town this summer. The siblings are the children of Jennifer and Brad Duncum. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News