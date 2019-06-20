Minster Council asked to approve millage for new community center

MINSTER – A .25 mill earned income tax was proposed to build an almost $600,000 indoor community center at Wednesday night’s Minster Council meeting.

It is planned to have the issue on the November ballot. If passed, this would result in an increase of $10.42 per month on a $50,000 income.

“We believe that allowing the community to decide on whether they desire a facility like this one we are proposing is the best option,” Brian Wolf, president of the Committee for Sports and Recreation, said.

He said people can see the plans at www.minstercommunitycenter.com.

The 45,000 square foot facility being proposed would be located on the north end of the Minster school property, formerly known as the Schunck property. Wolf said the Minster Board of Education had been made aware of this proposed project during the seven month study period.

The facility would have meeting rooms, basketball and pickleball courts, a three-lane track, batting cages, golf simulators and individual shower rooms.

Wolf said the space would provide space for educational and fellowship activities. He also said it would also enhance athletic training for Minster youth and increase recreational activities for young and old.

Wolf said the facility would be managed by the Village of Minster.

Councilwoman Nicole Clune expressed concerns about the costs of maintenance and personnel for the building. However, Council agreed to have Village Administrator Don Harrod write up a proposed ordinance for Council to consider at its next meeting on July 2.

Council determined there would have to be three readings of the ordinance to meet the deadline to get the measure on the ballot.

In his report to the Council, Harrod said Helms and Sons Excavating continues to work on the Second Street project, having installed a small portion of storm sewer and continuing work on installing the sanitary line down Second Street as weather permits. He said the contractor also started installing curb and gutter on Ohio Street.

He said the Minster electric department spent three days at the end of May assisting with the efforts to restore power to the City of Celina as a result of the tornadoes that went through that city. The mutual aid provided by the department was part of the village’s participation in AMP’s Mutual Aid Program.

Harrod reported that John Neuman along with Mike Kiser from Encompass Engineering traveled to Canada and to Buffalo, New York, to do the final inspection of both the substation transformer and the switch-house. These inspections are required as part of the contract with the suppliers of both the transformer and the switch-house.

He also said the village had received notice that it has been awarded a $24,673.50 safety grant from the Bureau of Worker’s Compensation. The village matches 25% of the amount. The grant will allow the village to purchase a valve maintenance trailer for the Public Works Department, allowing the village to be able to test water valves throughout the village. The Ohio EPA is requiring that all water valves in communities be tested at least annually.

In other actions, Council approved the purchase of an $18,050 Kabota utility vehicle for the wastewater treatment plant. Council agreed to pay $25,000 to buy a replacement for the 20-year-old lift station service pump on Second Street. Harrod said the old pump was damaged during the recent floods when gravel from a construction dike entered the pump. He also said they would turn in claims to FEMA and insurance on the ruined pump.

Council approved a first reading to accept a $118,641 bid from Worldwide Industries to paint the Ohio Street water tower.

Council also approved May 2019 income tax receipts was 1,583,519.05 while invoices amounted to $1,319,783.98

The Council then adjourned to executive session to discuss a possible sale of land. No action was taken.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

