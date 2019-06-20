Only six commemorative Henry rifles left for sale

SIDNEY — Although the sale was only publicly announced a couple of days ago, the Shelby County Bicentennial Henry rifles have “literally flown off the shelves,” according to Shelby County Bicentennial Committee Co-chair Bob Guillozet.

“We offered three models, including the Henry Standard, the Henry Golden Boy, and the Henry Big Boy,” Guillozet said. “There are only six Henry Standard rifles remaining. The others sold out in just two days!”

The guns, available through Rocky Mountain Firearms, will be shipped to Sidney for distribution through Tactical Solutions. Only 24 of the Henry Golden Boy were available. Serial Number 1 will be shipped later this week. It was donated by Rocky Mountain Firearms to the Shelby County Bicentennial Committee, and will be raffled with the proceeds benefiting the Shelby County Bicentennial Committee.

Only 10 of the Henry Big Boy were offered. The Henry Big Boy is a large-bore rifle and comes with an octagon barrel. It was available in one of four calibers, including .357 magnum, .41-caliber, .44-caliber, or .45-caliber. Like the Henry Golden Boy, all the Henry Big Boy rifles are sold.

The Henry Standard is a .22-caliber rifle. It comes with a blued receiver and round barrel. Only six of these commemorative guns remain. The Henry Standard is available for $699.

Rocky Mountain Firearms also donated a Shelby County Bicentennial Commemorative Henry Standard Serial Number 1 to the Shelby County Bicentennial Committee. It too, will be raffled with the proceeds benefiting the Shelby County Bicentennial Committee.

“We like to give back,” Rocky Mountain Firearms owner Brian Nesby said. “We want to leave money in Shelby County, and that’s why we are donating two guns, a Henry Standard and a Henry Golden Boy, to be raffled off, with the money benefiting the Shelby County Bicentennial Committee.”

“The guns have sold quickly,” Shelby County Bicentennial Committee Chair Mike Barhorst agreed. “With only six Henry Standard rifles remaining, I’m sure there are going to be those in the community who are disappointed that they did not have the opportunity to order one.”

“On the other hand, it is a limited run,” Barhorst continued, “designed so that the guns will not only retain their value, but increase in value as the years pass. However, the raffle will provide another opportunity for community members to obtain one of the guns. We will announce where raffle tickets can be purchased in the coming week.”

“It was a busy weekend,” Nesby told Guillozet and Barhorst. “It was great talking to lots of people from your area. Everyone to whom we spoke was happy that we put the project together.”

The commemorative Henry rifles were especially designed for Shelby County’s Bicentennial. The right side of the butt stock of each of the guns includes an engraved image of General Isaac Shelby and a map of Shelby County including the townships. The left side includes the bicentennial logo and the tower of the courthouse.

The right side of the pistol grip includes an image of Schultz’s Battery. The left side of the pistol grip includes an image of the Grange Hall on the Shelby County Fairgrounds.

The right side of the forearm stock includes a farmer plowing a field with the plow pulled by a team of horses, and an image of two foundry workers pouring molten metal into a mold. The images represent both agriculture and industry.

The left side forearm stock includes an image of Lake Loramie and the logo of the Shelby County Deer Hunters Association. Lake Loramie State Park is Shelby County’s only state park. The Shelby County Deer Hunters Association is the country’s oldest sportsman organization.

For more information, or to purchase one or more of the remaining commemorative Henry Standard rifles, contact Brian Nesby by phone at 888-742-4867 or 970-231-3050. Orders are placed in the order received.