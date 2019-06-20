Village connection

OSGOOD — The mass schedule for St. Nickolas and St. Louis will be switching during the weekend of July 6 and July 7.

St. Louis will be having the Saturday 4:30 p.m. Mass, as well as the Sunday 10:30 a.m. Mass. St. Nickolas will have the Sunday 8:30 a.m. Mass.

Confessions will be at St. Nickolas on Saturday, from 9 to 9:30 a.m., and on Thursday, from 7 to 9 p.m.

Baptism and Beyond Class will be held, Monday, June 24, at 7 p.m., in St. Louis Church basement. All couples are to attend before baptism. Call the pastoral office to register, at 419-582-2531.