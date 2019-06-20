Flooding hits Jackson Center

Water from an overflowing retention pond flows into the intersection of Howard Street and Davis Street in Jackson Center Thursday, June 20. The retention pond was also fed water from the pond located at the Hudson Lake Estates.

Water from an overflowing retention pond flows into the intersection of Howard Street and Davis Street in Jackson Center Thursday, June 20. The retention pond was also fed water from the pond located at the Hudson Lake Estates. 10.41 inches of rain fell on Jackson Center according to Jackson Center Village Administrator Bruce Metz. Metz said the village laid down sandbags at several houses Friday night for the first time he can remember in 39 years.