125 Years Ago

June 21, 1894

If you take an hour to look around Sidney you can find a few vacant lots that are so neglected that they are a disgrace to the town. They are producing enough noxious weeds to overrun the whole of Clinton township. If the owners will not clean them out let the authorities do it and tax it on the lots that sustain the nuisances.

———

The high school grounds have been made the loafing place for a gang of young boys the past few Sundays. They not only loaf about the place, but are given to throwing stones through windows. The parties are known and unless they desist some prosecutions will follow.

100 Years Ago

June 21, 1919

The sale of the season tickets for the Chautauqua has been taken over by the ladies of the Red Cross who are making a personal solicitation of homes and have placed the tickets in a number of business places and financial institutions. Season tickets for adults are $2, plus tax, and for children, $1 plus tax. The Chautauqua will open June 27 and continue for seven days.

———

Heavily censored private messages received in peace demonstrations have been held in recent days in a number of German cities, including Berlin, Hamburg, and Cologne. Several persons were reported killed and many arrested.

75 Years Ago

June 21, 1944

County Agent R.W. Munger today said that with the oats and wheat harvest coming up over the next three or four weeks, Shelby county farmers will be facing a labor problem. He noted that farmers will need additional help during this period and urged industrial workers to volunteer their services. The county extension office in the court house is acting as clearing house in the program.

———

Ration officials said today that because of the cut in tire quotas for Shelby county, no more tire certificates will be issued this month.

———

An unprecedented flood of reports concerning Italian fears of an early allied invasion reached their climax today with an entirely unconfirmed rumor from Algiers that peace emissaries from Italy have arrived in North Africa.

50 Years Ago

June 21, 1969

Mrs. Ayers Dilbone won the attendance award when the final session of Maple Rebekah card parties was held Wednesday evening, June 19. Mrs. Dilbone took first place in the women’s games with Harold Betcher tallying high score in the men’s rounds of games. Ollie Millhouse was second with Ayers Dilbone making third.

———

William W. Milligan, local attorney and member of the Shelby County Historical Society, reviewed the county’s early history at Tuesday’s meeting of the Sidney Optimist Club. The Optimist club board of directors announced that Walter A. Gillman of R.R. 1, Sidney, business manager at Wilson Memorial Hospital, has been accepted as a new member.

25 Years Ago

June 21, 1994

Patrick H. Milligan of Sidney has been elected chair of the Ohio Presbyterian Retirement Services Board of Trustees. The announcement was made by Glen H. Gronlund, OPRS, president and chief executive officer. Founded in 1922, OPRS is the state’s oldest and largest organization of retirement communities whose members include the Dorothy Love Retirement Community. Milligan is chairman of the board of Sidney Sand and Gravel Co. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the College of Wooster. Milligan previously served as an OPRS Board member from 1973 to 1985 and as a board chairman in 1984. He and his wife ,Carol have three grown children. Based in Columbus, OPRS serves about 2500 residents and provides community outreach services to more than 5000 older adults in eight retirement communities.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

