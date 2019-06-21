On the agendas

Shelby County Board of Elections

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections will hold a meeting Monday, June 24, 2019, at 4 p.m. at the board office.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will meet on Monday, June 24, at 6:30 p.m in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

At the top of the meeting City Council is expected to adopt a resolution a resolution appointing Jennifer L. Vanmatre as an at-large council member.

There will be a presentation on police officer promotion.

Council will be introduced to three ordinances to assess the cost of weed cutting or the removal of junk or litter, to amend the city’s purchasing card policy and to enact and adopt a supplement to the codification of ordinances to place the ordinances in proper sequence in the city code book.

It is expected for council to also adopt four additional resolutions, and they are:

• To appoint James Lehmkuhl to the Zoning Board of Appeals;

• To approve a grant policy for the city of Sidney;

• To waive the assessment and collection of fees for city-owed utility services rendered at 1632 Fair Oaks Drive, Sidney.

• To accept a plat titled, “Gunnell replat.”

There will also be a discussion on the tax levy language.

Finally, council will go into an executive session to consider the purchase of property for public purposes, the appointment of a public official and pending or imminent litigation.

Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education

PIQUA — The UVCC Board of Education will meet in regular session on Monday, June 24, at 6 p.m., in the Adams Board Room.

Items on the agenda include a superintendent’s report, food service compliance report, approval of purchases, and the introduction of a resolution of necessity regarding “an additional tax in excess of the 10-mill limitation.”

Also to be discussed is the approval of new employees, the acceptance of donations, the renewal of insurance, and the sale of easement to NK Telco in the amount of $25,000, among other items.

Botkins Village Council

BOTKINS — The Village of Botkins Council will meet in regular session on Tuesday, June 25, at 7 p.m., in council chambers, located at 210 S. Mill St.

Meetings are open to the public.

Anna Village Council

ANNA — The Village of Anna Council will meet in regular session on Tuesday, June 25, at 7 p.m., in the village hall.

Meetings are open to the public.

Midwest Regional Educational Service Center

MCGUFFEY — The Midwest Regional Educational Service Center’s June 27, 2019, board meeting has a change of venue. The meeting will be held at Upper Scioto Valley Local School District and the address is 510 S. Courtright St., McGuffey, Ohio. The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m.