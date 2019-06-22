125 Years Ago

June 22, 1894

Among the many improvements recently completed in the community is the three story building, combining a dwelling and business place, at the corner of Ohio avenue and Court street, built by the heirs of A.J. Robertson. Two business rooms are already occupied-one by the Peoples Building and Loan Association and the other by A. Mayer. This building has all modern improvements.

———

A.J. Meyers, a ditch contractor of Turtle Creek township, has patented an implement of his vocation known as a ditching scoop. It is similar in appearance to a scraper. The scoop has been used by a number of ditch contractors throughout the county for the past year, but patent papers covering its exclusive manufacture were not received until this week.

100 Years Ago

June 22, 1919

Although a deadlock remained following a conference yesterday between a committee of the Western Ohio Trainmen’s Brotherhood and management of the company, the possibility of a strike did not appear serious. The trainmen declare they will not start a strike-that loyalty to the nation demands traffic be kept moving and they will do their part.

———

Mrs. W.H.C. Goode, of this city was elected president of the Women’s Home Missionary Society of the Methodist church during the two-day conference held in Springfield.

75 Years Ago

June 22, 1944

Asa H. Fogt was today appointed chairman of the war meat committee of Shelby county. The announcement was made by I.M. Wilkinson, chairman of the Shelby county war board. Other committee members appointed include: W.R. Joslin, livestock producer, W.R. Minton, meat retailer; G.E. Norgenbrock, health officer;W.R. Anderson, member of the OPA price and rationing board, and Rev. Harry W. Barr, clergyman.

———

Martial law went into effect in certain sections of Detroit today after six persons, including a city police sergeant, were killed, approximately 200 were injured and 300 arrested in race riots which swept the city.

50 Years Ago

June 22, 1969

Mr. and Mrs. John Wesley Bunker are recent recipients of college degrees. Both are 1963 graduates of Sidney High School. Mrs. Bunker, the former Teresa Jo Kerrigan, received the bachelor of arts degree in sociology on May 18, at Boston University, , Boston, Massachusetts. Mr. Bunker was a June 13 graduate at Harvard University. Cambridge, Massachusetts, where he was awarded the bachelor of arts degree in economics. Mrs. Bunker is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. John Kerrigan of Port Jefferson road. Mr. and Mrs. Russell Bunker are Mr. Bunker’s parents.

———

A pale pink formal and a mock candidate’s speech for political office won the tittle of Miss Jackson Center for Marianne Sailor, 15, a sophomore at Jackson Center High school. The queen is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Sailor.

25 Years Ago

June 22, 1994

A 70th birthday party is often a time for reminiscing but for Richard Grieve of Anna, the past really came alive when one gift was presented by a one-star general. At a surprise birthday party for Grieve on Monday evening at Lehman High School, he received a surprise present that was long-deserved. Gen. William Laprise of the Ohio National Guard of Columbus awarded Grieve his Bronze Star from World War II. Nick Grieve arranged for his father to get the medals he had earned but never received after World War II. Richard Grieve retired from the U.S. Army as a sergeant after serving in the China-Burma-India theater during the war. He earned the Bronze Star trying to save men under fire in Burma. Ask about his feelings on receiving his long delayed awards, Grieve said “It feels real good after waiting so long.”

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/06/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-15.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

