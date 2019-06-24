Westerbeck hired as Greenville assistant principal

GREENVILLE – Greenville Board of Education approved a two-year contract for Clayton Westerbeck to be the district’s new high school assistant principal during its meeting Thursday, June 20.

Westerbeck will be replacing David Torrence, who resigned last month to take a position with another district.

Westerbeck comes to Greenville from Sidney City Schools, where he was an assistant principal at the high school.

Accodring to Sidney City Schools Superintendent Bob Humble, Westerbeck’s resignation hasn’t been received by the district. He anticipates the resignation will be accepted at the July 15 board meeting.

“We wish him well,” said Humble, who added Westerbeck will not be the SHS wrestling coach next year.

In April, Westerbeck, along with two other administrators, was reassigned by Humble for the upcoming school year. Westerbeck was being reassigned to be a teacher in the Sidney Alternative School.

The reassignment was the result of three Sidney school administrators failing to complete teacher evaluations.Humble said “timelines were not followed” and “certain parts of the evaluation(s) were not done.”

Prior to Thursday’s Greenville Board of Education meeting, Fries told The Early Bird, a sister paper of the Sidney Daily News, he was aware of Westerbeck’s history with Sidney City Schools.

“We are aware and checked all references,” Fries said, noting the confidence he has in the new assistant principal’s abilities to serve GHS.

The board approved a two-year administrative contract with Westerbeck, at $76,000 per year.

By Susan Hartley DarkeCountyMedia.com

Reach the writer via email at shartley@aimmediamidwest.com

