125 Years Ago

June 25, 1894

Fully 500 people witnessed the initial performance of the “Old Time Circus” at Camp Benjamin near the Mathers school house, about four miles south of town, last night. “Shad “ Reed was master of ceremonies for the numerous acts in the show tent, all performed by local residents. The menagerie was an equally popular place. The entertainment may be repeated at some future time.

———

Yesterday was the day set apart by the Odd Fellows for the decorating of the graves of their departed comrades. According to plan, different branches of the order fell in line at their hall at 6 p.m., and headed by Klute’s band marched to the cemetery. About 88 members of the order were in line, while ladies, to the number of about 30, followed in carriages.

100 Years Ago

June 25, 1919

Members of the city council at their meeting last night authorized the mayor and director of public service to sign an agreement with the State Department of Public Works regarding a change of the mouth of Starret run into the canal. In another action, the service director was authorized to purchase a street flusher from J.H. Mills at a cost of $500. The contract of Mills for flushing the streets of the city ends within the next few weeks.

———

Members of the 1919 graduating class at Holy Angels High School were guests of the alumni association at a banquet and program held last evening in the Knights of Columbus Hall. Miss Mary Lauterbar, president of the alumni, welcomed the class, with the response given by Virgil Collins, class president.

———

A meeting of farmers in the Anna area will be held tomorrow evening in the town hall of the village for the purpose of organizing a Farmers elevator and supply company.

75 Years Ago

June 25, 1944

The War Department in 1918 declined plans for a bomb resembling the German Terror weapon. The bumblebond, as “too drastic”. This was learned this week, when County Superintendent Dr. C.E. McCorkle disclosed he had submitted plans during World War I for a so called “Bumblebomb”. It operated on a gyroscope principle. Dr. McCorkle was superintendent of the schools at Ironton, O. at the time he submitted a diagram to the War Department.

———

Shelby county motorists were warned today that they must obtain their Federal auto use stamps before July 1. The warning was issued by Otto Hilt Jr., deputy internal revenue collector, who pointed out that only 200 stamps had been sold so far this year against 6,000 issued last year.

50 Years Ago

June 25, 1969

Ground was broken Monday for a new Airstream, Inc. production building at Jackson Center on the north side of State Route 274 adjacent to the present parking area about 500 feet from the highway. The building, which will cost in excess of 1.5 million will give the company 135,000 square feet to be devoted to the production of trailers. The plant on the south side of State Route 274 has 63,000 square feet. Building plans also call for an addition to the west building for additional office space.

———

A doctor of medicine degree was awarded Robert G. Hoellrich at University of Cincinnati graduation exercises June 15. Dr. Hoellrich is a son of Mr. and Mrs. George Hoellrich of Sidney. The Sidney man received his pre-medical education at Bowling Green University and will serve his internship at University of Oregon, Portland, Ore.

25 Years Ago

June 25, 1994

Charles “Chuck” Riddle, son of Mr. and Mrs. David Riddle, has his friend Horacio Teran Morales from Sonora, Mexico visiting with him and his family. Riddle is an Eagle Scout and an assistant Scoutmaster with the Boy Scouts Troop 97 in Sidney. He met Morales, who is als a Eagle Scout, while he was a staff member at the Gilwell Park Boy Scout Camp in Chingford, England. Gilwell Park Boy Scout Camp is the first of its kind to be established in the world. Riddle has kept in contact in touch with 12-14 of his friends from the camp, including Morales. Morales arrived at the Riddle residence on June 14. He has been fairly busy while in Sidney as he has been camping and has taken a trip to King’s Island. He also attended a scout meeting of Troop 97 and explained some of the differences between the scouts of America and Mexico. He will leave for his home country on Saturday.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

