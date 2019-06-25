Board OKs salary adjustments for director, deputy director

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections director and deputy director will be receiving an increase in their salaries effective July 1.

After an executive session during Monday’s meeting to discuss personnel matters, members of the board voted to give Director Pam Kerrigan and Deputy Director Donnie Chupp a 2 percent salary adjustment on July 1.

According to chairman Jim Kerg, the Shelby County Commissioners had budgeted a 5 percent increase in the county’s budget for salaries in January. Both Kerrigan and Chupp received a 3 percent increase earlier in the year.

“We wanted to see what their performance level was after the May election,” said Kerg, who experienced his first election as a board member in May.

The motion for the pay adjustment was approved by a 4-0 vote.

Kerrigan reported that a tentative location for Sidney precincts 1-7 to vote in on future election days has been located. The precincts currently voted at the VFW on Wapakoneta Avenue. That building was sold and is no longer available to be a voting location.

“I’ve talked to one location,” said Kerrigan. “Lehman Catholic High School said we can use their new gym. It’s separate from the students during the school day. The archdiocese has approved it.”

The board agreed to move forward with the process by visiting the school to view the gym and giving officials a contract for the agreement.

The board also prepared for the special August election by assigning equipment to the precinct and the ordering of ballots.

The Aug. 6 election, which is for residents of Franklin Township — but excluding those who reside in the village of Anna and the city of Sidney — deals with two renewal tax levies for maintaining fire and emergency medical services.

The first levy is a tax renewal not to exceed .6 mills of each $1 of property valuation. It is for five years and will begin in 2019 with first collection being due in 2020.

The second levy is for a renewal and increase of funds. It will not exceed .6 mills for each $1 of property valuation. The levy is for a five-year period and will begin in 2019 with first collection of funds in 2020.

The Franklin Township building will be the polling location for the election.

The recently purchased voting equipment will be used at the special election in August.

Kerrigan told the board Mercer County Board of Elections is holding a seminar for candidates dealing with campaign finance on Aug. 22. Kerrigan said she would like to attend the seminar. More information will be available as the seminar nears.

Also discussed was a grant application for $50,000 from the federal government. The grant, if the county receives it, will be used for security.

The board also approved the purchase of bins for the SD200s and the bills which have been filed for audit.

By Melanie Speicher

