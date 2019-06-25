Deputy emergency coordinator John Probst , left, hangs a 40/80 meter antenna for the Shelby County Ohio ARES Field Day 2019 Saturday, June 22 at the Shelby County Fairgrounds. Helping Probst is Nick Sabo secretary for Shelby County amateur radio emergency service. Hamburgers and hotdogs were grilled for participants.

