125 Years Ago

June 26, 1894

The Republican convention for nomination of circuit judge at Dayton yesterday, resulted in the nomination of A.M. Summers, of Springfield on the 25th ballot. The friends of Col. Wilson, of Sidney, made a vigorous fight for him and he received a good vote. With three large cities in the circuit, smaller counties have a very poor show to secure a circuit judge.

———

Eight saloon keepers at New Bremen have bound over to court in the sum of $75 each on charges of keeping their saloons open on Sunday. Each gave the necessary security for their appearance.

100 Years Ago

June 26, 1919

Dr. Cyril C. Hussey will graduate tomorrow from John Hopkins University in Baltimore, Md., with a degree of doctor of medicine. Following graduation he will return home for the month of July, after which he returns to Baltimore to enter upon a year’s intern at the Maryland Hospital for Women.

———

Members of the Phi Delta Kappa fraternity entertained friends with a canoe party yesterday afternoon. They paddled north on the canal beyond Port Jefferson and from there paddled up the river about a mile and a half to a previously selected picnic spot. Two Victrolas and a number of ukuleles made the return trip in the canoes very enjoyable.

75 Years Ago

June 26, 1944

A Huber Motor Freight Co. truck, hauling barrels of frozen chickens, overturned on the Dixie highway approximately a half-mile south of Anna last evening. Although the truck was heavily damaged, the driver escaped with minor cuts and bruises.

———

Miss Margaret Osborne, a WAVE enlistee has received her orders to report at Hunter College, Bronx, N.Y., for her “boot training”. A 1937 graduate of Sidney High School, Miss Osborne enlisted in the women’s branch of the Navy in May.

50 Years Ago

June 26, 1969

Jackson Center residents shivered Sunday in a cold wind and rain but the pool dedication was carried out although a water show scheduled to follow was cancelled. The keys to the $140,000 pool were handed over to Village Administrator Richard Sailor by Russell Heimlinger, chairman of the recreation board, while Frank Judy, plant manager at Airstream, Inc. looked on.

———

More than 1,000 Shelby Countians ignored wet weather Sunday afternoon to see their new home for the Aged and hear one dedication speaker issue a challenge to keep the building growing.”Let us dedicate this day not to stop, not to quit, but to build an expansion on this to equal what we have today,” said Frank Marshall chairman of the building committee. The project cost $700,000.

25 Years Ago

June 26, 1969

It has been determined 12,688 fish died recently in Turtle Creek near Hardin due to some unknown pollution, said Brian Landrum, wildlife investigator for the Ohio Division of Wildlife. “We lost more than 21,000 fish in one day”, Landrum added. On June 18, dead fish were reported both in Turtle Creek near Hardin and the Auglaize river in Wapakoneta. Seven wildlife officers from five counties spent Father’s Day counting dead fish at the two waterways, Landrum said. While several thousand of the fish were minnows, there were also rock bass, smallmouth bass, blue gills and channel catfish. “It might not necessarily be someone dumping in the creek”, Landrum said. “It might be something washed in I’m looking at that possibility”.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/06/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-17.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org