125 Years Ago

June 27, 1894

The Democratic county committee met Saturday afternoon in the assembly room of the court house and organized by electing W.E. Partington, chairman, and Christ Burkhart, secretary. The executive committee is composed of J.O. Amos, E.L. Hoskins, W.R.. Wyman, Charles O”Donel, John Loughlin, Christ Burkhart, Charles Eisenstein, O.C. Staley, Hugh Doorley, and the chairman.

———

The band concerts which were such an enjoyable feature of the past two summers with us are the season hardly missed. Many are they who wish for their return. Certainly nothing ever afforded more recreation and enjoyment to our people than the social pleasures of the evening popularly know as Klute’s Night.

100 Years Ago

June 27, 1919

The working men of Sidney are no slackers. Many factories at the meeting last night in the assembly room of the court house reported a 100 per cent sale of buttons to their men. Every worker for the Fourth of July celebration was optimistic and assurance was given to the Executive committee that Sidney’s quota of $2,000 will be raised by the sale of buttons. It was reported that over $3,500 in attractions has already been contracted for.

———

Cherry Cheer Clark has opened his tire and accessory store in the room formerly occupied by the Well’s Fargo Express Co. He will also conduct a taxi service in connection with the operation.

———

Rioting and looting are reported to have broken out again in Berlin following acceptance of the Allies peace terms.

75 Years Ago

June 27, 1944

Lt. William Deam, son of Mr. and Mrs. Emerson Deam, St. Marys avenue, has been awarded the Air medal for “meritorious achievement while participating in aerial flight in the European theatre of operations” Lt. Deam is a co-pilot on a B-26 Marauder bomber attached to the Ninth Air Force. In service since Oct 1942 he went overseas earlier this year.

———

An Allied armada of three battleships, four cruisers and 11 destroyers pounded German positions in Cherbourg while American soldiers penetrated the suburbs of the Normandy port. U.S. soldiers captured Piombino harbor in Italy. Red Army troops pushed close to Mogilev and Bobrusyk. U.S. Marines fought their way to the top of Saipans’s Mount Tapotchau

50 Years Ago

June 27, 1969

The long dry spell continued Tuesday, as the Lucky Barrel failed to turn up a winner of the $500 jackpot at Shank’s Shoes. Theda Gross, R.R. 1, Jackson Center, was the name selected, but she had not signed. Registration for the $600 is underway at Kaufman’s store.

———

Five new members of the Shelby County Red Cross board of directors were elected at the annual meeting, Tuesday night in Avon Lake pavilion. They are Harry Faulkner, Dale Locker, Mrs. LaVerne Watercutter, Robert Wiesenmayer and Mrs. Clarence Winfield. They will meet with holdover members to elect officers.

25 Years Ago

June 27, 1994

Sidney City Manager William Barlow said the city is “totally dissatisfied” with it’s recent move from city-operated to private trash collection. The topic will be on the agenda for Monday night’s Sidney City Council meeting, when council is scheduled to set a hearing date on the possibility of revoking the contract with an outside contractor. On June 1 the city mothballed its garbage trucks and got out of the trash business, turning the responsibility over to an outside contractor. Barlow said citizens have been calling daily with complaints about the new contractor, lodging criticisim about everything from not having trash picked up until after 9 p.m. to missed streets, alleys and trash spills.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

