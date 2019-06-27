Motivated by hope, Smith takes steps to conquer cancer

BOSTON — Christa Smith lost her brother-in-law to colon cancer in 1999.

Smith, of Sidney, is joining an expected 9,000 people in the Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai, which takes place Sunday, Sept, 22, 2019. Funds from the event support adult and pediatric cancer research and care at the nation’s premier cancer center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

The event is the only organized walk permitted on the historic Boston Marathon® course. Participants choose among four route options: Marathon Walk (26.2 miles from Hopkinton), Half Marathon Walk (13.1 miles from Wellesley), 10K Walk (6.2 miles from Newton), or 5K Walk (3.1 miles from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston’s Longwood Medical Area). All routes finish at the Copley Square Finish Line.

Whether participating for themselves, loved ones, neighbors, or co-workers, each walker shares a common purpose: to support breakthroughs that will benefit cancer patients around the world.

This will be Smith’s 12th year walking. Why does she walk? There are too many reasons – for her brother-in-law Rob, for her husband’s grandparent’s, along with numerous family and friends who have lost their battles to cancer too. Also, for those who continue to fight and those who have beaten their cancers.

Smith has set a fundraising goal of $5,000. To support Smith, visit http://danafarber.jimmyfund.org/goto/christa_smith

Smith will join friends and family, survivors, doctors and caregivers, and members of the local community as they support one another, share stories and “feel the love” throughout the event.

Each year, approximately 52 current and former pediatric and adult cancer patients from Dana-Farber are paired with Walk teams as “Patient Partners” or more notably “Jimmy Fund Walk Heroes.” For the patients, their partnership with the walkers provides a unique and friendly focus outside their illnesses. For the walkers, the heroes provide never-ending inspiration to participate and raise critical funds for cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber.

Along the course, walkers are treated to 12 refueling stations along the course as well as poster-sized photographs of the Jimmy Fund Walk Heroes displayed at each mile marker and half-mile marker as inspiration. The walk culminates in Copley Square with a finish line celebration in complete with food, music and a speaking program.

The Boston Athletic Association has supported the Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk for 31 years as participants have raised more than $135 million for Dana-Farber and the Jimmy Fund.