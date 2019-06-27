5K squirt gun run part of YFEST!

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA has announced its YMCA 5K Squirt Gun Run willl be held Aug. 10, 2019, starting at 9 a.m. Race-day registration begins at 8 a.m. The 5K features a course where participants will start and finish at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and travel along residential streets. This year’s race will be an untimed event with wet and wild fun for everyone. There will be refreshments at the finish line.

All participants who pre-register will receive an event T-shirt and squirt-gun. You are also welcome to bring your own squirt gun to use during the race. Registration is only $5.

The YMCA 5K Squirt Gun Run is part of this year’s YFest! presented by Wilson Health. This year’s event will feature live music, food from the Shelby County Cattleman’s Association & Pork Producers, entertainment and activities, demonstrations, midway games, inflatables, special presentations and loads of fun for the entire family.

Returning this year is the Corporate Wellness Challenge. Employees from local businesses and other organizations are encouraged to participate in the 5K Race, 3 on 3 Basketball, Dodgeball, Cornhole, Fitness Pentathlon, Cardboard Boat Race, and Raise Your Company Flag Challenge. There will be special prizes for the Corporate Challenge participants. For more details about the Corporate Wellness Challenge contact the YMCA.

All proceeds from the Annual YMCA 5K Run/Walk and YFest! presented by Wilson Health will go towards the YMCA Community Partners Campaign, which provides financial assistance towards YMCA membership, child care fees and programs fees for individuals in Shelby County.

Sponsorship information, race registrations and Corporate Wellness Challenge information are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA Welcome Center and at www.sidney-ymca.org. Participants can also register for the 5K on race day. For more information, contact David O’Leary at 937-492-9134 or by email at doleary@sidney-ymca.org.