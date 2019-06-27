Local residents graduate from University of Dayton

DAYTON – The following area residents were among the approximately 1,900 undergraduates who received their degrees from the University of Dayton during the spring 2019 commencement ceremony.

Local graduates included Emily Borchers of Russia, Lauren Bruns of Versailles, Ryan Counts of Sidney, Connor Echols of Sidney, Corrina Francis of Russia, Nolan Francis of Russia, Grant Gleason of Sidney, AJ Hemmelgarn of Sidney, Becca Kaiser of New Bremen, Jordan Kremer of Houston, Drew Martin of Versailles, Taylor Meiring of Minster, Nicole Meyer of Anna, Danielle Monnin of Minster, Camille Puthoff of Houston, Red Skelton of Sidney, Lauren Vanderhorst of Sidney, Rose Wilson of New Bremen, Claire Wilt of Fort Loramie and Corinne Woodruff of Botkins.