125 Years Ago

June 28, 1893

Rev. Nicholas Eilerman, pastor of the Immaculate Conception Church at Botkins, died suddenly at 1p.m. yesterday of a heart attack. He was ill only one hour. He was born in Ankum, Germany and came to this country when a young man. Graduating from St. Marys College in Cincinnati he was ordained a priest in December 1872. He came to Botkins in 1873.

Miss Jessie Wilson will receive a certificate in organ at the commencement exercises of the College of Music at Cincinnati on Thursday.

S.L. Wicoff has planted 600 apple, pear, quince, and plum trees on his farm in Salem township.

100 Years Ago

June 28, 1918

D.T. Burke, of Jackson Center, a Yeoman on the liner President Lincoln, when it was torpedoed recently, will tell of some of his experiences at the Chautauqua Friday evening. He is home on a 15 day leave. A. Wesley, of Fort Loramie, a seaman aboard the ship at the time, will also be present.

———

The conference of the Women’s Committee, Ohio Branch, Council of National Defense, will be held Friday in the First Presbyterian church here. Mrs. Beatrice Forbes-Robertson Hale, actress , author and ardent suffragist, will be the principal speaker, being sent here by the Federal Food Administration in Washington, D.C.

75 Years Ago

June 28, 1943

Capt. Frank Marshall, of the Ohio State Guard, said today that a detail of soldiers from Patterson field, Dayton, has arrived at the national guard rifle range, east of Sidney, to prepare it for later groups who will be sent here from the airfield for rifle practice. He warned berry pickers and others who might be in the neighborhood to keep off the grounds which are plainly marked by signs.(Ed.Note: Remnants of this range can still be seen in the back of Tawawa Park.)

———

An additional $150 for the Shelby county honor roll fund was reported today by W.A. Trimpe, coordinator in charge of the collection. These funds came from Orange township, South Van Buren and a part of East Loramie.

50 Years Ago

June 28, 1968

Wright Watkins, a Sidney realtor has been named sergeant-at-arms for the Ohio District of Optimist International. Watkins is a former zone lieutenant governor and past president of the Sidney Optimist Club.

———

Altrusa Club became the first local organization this week to register 100 per cent participation in the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA membership drive. All 38 members of Altrusa are now YMCA membership drive. All 38 members of Altrusa are now YMCA members and apparently no other organization in Shelby County can say that.

25 Years Ago

June 28, 1993

Ronald I. Wolfe, Jr., a lieutenant with the Sidney Fire Department, has been promoted to the position of assistant fire chief. Wolfe is replacing Assistant Fire Chief George Snodgrass, who is retiring effective this Saturday. Wolfe, 31, has been with the fire department since 1982 and was promoted to lieutenant in October of 1991. He is a paramedic and will look to continue his leadership role in the department as assistant chief. Snodgrass is concluding a 23 year career with the fire department. He was promoted to the position of fire lieutenant in August 1981 and subsequently made assistant chief in June 1987. Snodgrass has proudly served the citizens of Sidney since 1970 and looks forward to his retirement and the opportunity to spend more time in outdoor activities.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/06/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-19.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

