Fort Loramie to celebrate Liberty Days

FORT LORAMIE — The annual Liberty Days festival will be held in Fort Loramie July 5-7.

The festival will kick off at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 5, with carnival rides.

“In April, we were contacted by our contracted ride company saying they were going out of business. This left us in a real pickle because you need to book those ride vendors a year in advance,” said Gina Boerger, committee member. “We were able to find an awesome inflatables and entertainment company out of Lima, UltraSound Special Events.

“They will bring a large variety of inflatables, bounce houses, slides and obstacle courses. They also have trained staff that will be attending the bounce houses. We have had inflatables in the past and had positive responses. It is an affordable option for parents with prices: All day bracelets are available for $10 Friday, $20 Saturday, $10 Sunday or $30 all weekend,” she said.

The Miss Independence pageant will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. There are three contestants this year, and the winner will receive a $1,000 scholarship.

Friday evening will sign off with a concert by country band, Saw Creek.

“Saw Creek will once again start off our festival entertainment. They do a great show and we are thankful to have them back,” said Boerger.

Saturday sees the Little Miss Independence contest at noon. The girls are judged based on stage presence and their ability to answer questions posed to them.

“The girls will win a crown, purchased with money donated by Cut-Away Styling Salon, a sash, and a beautiful floral bouquet,” said pageant coordinator, Amy Hausfeld.

Saturday’s featured band will be Tricky Dick and the Cover-ups at 8 p.m.

“Tricky Dick & the Cover-Ups will take any nightclub, wedding, or corporate event to the next level! Fans and friends of this top-rated pop/rock band know to expect a huge variety of songs and a non-stop, high energy party. They also know to expect a professional light show, transforming any venue into an exciting concert atmosphere,” says their website.

Sunday will continue the fun with activities such as dodgeball, volleyball, and kid’s games.

“On Sunday, DJ Scott Wendeln will play tunes and create that Sunday Funday atmosphere at the park,” said Boerger.

A previous activity will return this year.

“(The) All Sports Challenge is back after about a 5-year absence. This is a great event and the kids always enjoy it. This event is replacing the Kids’ Tent. Due our small committee numbers and recent departure of long-time committee members, we were unable to staff the Kids’ Tent this year. We are hoping we will get new members to join so we can bring this event back for the young kids,” said Boerger.

Other beverages will be added to the typical beers.

“In addition to Bud Light, Budweiser and Moeller Brew Barn drafts, new to the beer tent this year, we will be adding Busch Light and spiked seltzers. Also, the Shelby County Bicentennial beer will be sold at the festival and we’re excited about being a part of that,” said Boerger.

The committee hopes the public will come and share a fun weekend with them. They are especially proud of their children’s activities.

“We take great pride in our festival that we offer so many free events for kids. It is a great family atmosphere where your kids can stay busy all day. In addition to all the contests kids can enter, there are free activities too like face painting, balloon twisting and a money hunt,” said Boerger.

A full schedule of activities can be found on the Liberty Days Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/events/2455562537796170/.

By Paula Frew For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

