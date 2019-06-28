Preparing to get saucy

Pin In or Pig Out owner Tim “Tiki” Reynolds, of Lake Okeechobee, Fla., pushes a grill into position on the courtsquare as he gets ready for The Great Downtown Sidney BBQfest Friday, June 28. Besides more traditional BBQ meat Reynolds will also be selling real alligator ribs. Reynolds travels from Florida up to Wisconsin on a regular basis selling his BBQ. The BBQ festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 29.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News