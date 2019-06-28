Sidney Kiwanis holding Buckeye ticket fundraiser

SIDNEY — The Sidney Kiwanis Club is selling tickets for a chance to win one pair of Ohio State football tickets for the 2019 home football season.

Tickets are located in section 20C (between the 30- and 35-yard lines). Tickets are being sold for $5 each by individual Kiwanis members as well as all of the Mutual Federal Locations in Sidney and Piqua and atthe Sidney Daily News.

All proceeds from ticket sells will stay in Shelby County to improve the world by making lasting differences in the lives of children that reside in Shelby County.

The winners need not be present to win. If not present, the winner will be notified by phone, e-mail or mail, via information provided the winner on the entry ticket. Participants must be at least 18 years old and must produce photo identification.

The Columbus Kiwanis Club is the organizer of the event. Local clubs throughout the state are participating in the fundraiser.

Deadline to purchase tickets is July 23.