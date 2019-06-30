BBQ and United Way Kidz Zone on the square

Strategy performs during the 2019 Great Downtown BBQ Fest on the courtsquare Saturday, June 29.

Happy Campers BBQ owners Jerry Holman and Christine Homan, both of Sidney, pull some freshly cooked pork at the 2019 Great Downtown BBQ Fest on the courtsquare Saturday, June 29.

Cassidy Asbury, 1, of Sidney, daughter of Nicole and John Asbury, eats chicken bought at the Wrappin’ and Rollin’ BBQ stand during the 2019 Great Downtown BBQ Fest on the courtsquare Saturday, June 29.

Zach McKibben, of Sidney, stops by a fountain so his rotweiler, Kona, could cool down during the 2019 Great Downtown BBQ Fest on the courtsquare Saturday, June 29.

Ariel Wilkert, 6, of Anna, daughter of Heidi Leydig and Craig Wilkert, throws a leaf into a fountain during the 2019 Great Downtown BBQ Fest on the courtsquare Saturday, June 29. The courtsquare fountains were a popular place during the festival.

Peyton Gordon, 5, of Piqua, daughter of Heather and Nick Gordon, slides down an iflatable fun house during the United Way Kidz Zone on the courtsquare Saturday, June 29.

Natalie Gibson, helps her daughter Lily Slife, 2, both of Sidney, haul in a prize at the FISH Thrift Shop Food Pantry fishing booth during the United Way Kidz Zone on the courtsquare Saturday, June 29.

Addasyn Fear, left, 3, of Sidney, daughter of Glenda Fear, tries to make a basket as Compassionate Care of Shelby County employee Jackie Messer, of Anna, watches during the United Way Kidz Zone on the courtsquare Saturday, June 29.

Competing in a sack race are, left to right, Carter Gordon, 15, of Anna, and Emily Stone, 9, of Sidney, daughter of Ben and Debbie Stone, at the United Way Kidz Zone on the courtsquare Saturday, June 29. Spotting Emily is Gordon’s dad, Jason Gordon. Gordon is also the son of Michelle Gordon.

Loarn Holman, of Sidney, flips a rack of ribs while applying BBQ sauce at the Happy Campers BBQ stand during the 2019 Great Downtown BBQ Fest on the courtsquare Saturday, June 29.