BBQ and United Way Kidz Zone on the square


Strategy performs during the 2019 Great Downtown BBQ Fest on the courtsquare Saturday, June 29.

Strategy performs during the 2019 Great Downtown BBQ Fest on the courtsquare Saturday, June 29.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Happy Campers BBQ owners Jerry Holman and Christine Homan, both of Sidney, pull some freshly cooked pork at the 2019 Great Downtown BBQ Fest on the courtsquare Saturday, June 29.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Cassidy Asbury, 1, of Sidney, daughter of Nicole and John Asbury, eats chicken bought at the Wrappin’ and Rollin’ BBQ stand during the 2019 Great Downtown BBQ Fest on the courtsquare Saturday, June 29.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Zach McKibben, of Sidney, stops by a fountain so his rotweiler, Kona, could cool down during the 2019 Great Downtown BBQ Fest on the courtsquare Saturday, June 29.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Ariel Wilkert, 6, of Anna, daughter of Heidi Leydig and Craig Wilkert, throws a leaf into a fountain during the 2019 Great Downtown BBQ Fest on the courtsquare Saturday, June 29. The courtsquare fountains were a popular place during the festival.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Peyton Gordon, 5, of Piqua, daughter of Heather and Nick Gordon, slides down an iflatable fun house during the United Way Kidz Zone on the courtsquare Saturday, June 29.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Natalie Gibson, helps her daughter Lily Slife, 2, both of Sidney, haul in a prize at the FISH Thrift Shop Food Pantry fishing booth during the United Way Kidz Zone on the courtsquare Saturday, June 29.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Addasyn Fear, left, 3, of Sidney, daughter of Glenda Fear, tries to make a basket as Compassionate Care of Shelby County employee Jackie Messer, of Anna, watches during the United Way Kidz Zone on the courtsquare Saturday, June 29.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Competing in a sack race are, left to right, Carter Gordon, 15, of Anna, and Emily Stone, 9, of Sidney, daughter of Ben and Debbie Stone, at the United Way Kidz Zone on the courtsquare Saturday, June 29. Spotting Emily is Gordon’s dad, Jason Gordon. Gordon is also the son of Michelle Gordon.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Loarn Holman, of Sidney, flips a rack of ribs while applying BBQ sauce at the Happy Campers BBQ stand during the 2019 Great Downtown BBQ Fest on the courtsquare Saturday, June 29.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

