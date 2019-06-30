A very shady car show

Classic cars were in abundance during the Tawawa Park Annual Cruise-In in honor of Anthony McLain, Saturday, June 29. Around 250 cars took part in the car show which included free rides in Model T cars.

A Model T Ford driven by Gary Bertsch, of Anna, exits the covered bridge at Tawawa Park during the Tawawa Park Annual Cruise-In in honor of Anthony McLain, Saturday, June 29. Also in the car were Sandy Pence, of Anna, and her daughter Erin Pence, of Springfield. Around 250 cars took part in the car show which included free rides in Model T cars.

A Model T Ford driven by Gary Bertsch, of Anna, exits the covered bridge at Tawawa Park during the Tawawa Park Annual Cruise-In in honor of Anthony McLain, Saturday, June 29. Also in the car were Sandy Pence, of Anna, and her daughter Erin Pence, of Springfield. Around 250 cars took part in the car show which included free rides in Model T cars.

