PJ man sentenced to state prison

SIDNEY – A Port Jefferson man is headed to state prison on drug-related charges from cases heard in Shelby County Common Pleas Court recently. Drugs also factored into a Bluffton man earning an 11-month sentence.

Incarceration orders were handed out in several other cases adjudicated before Judge James Stevenson recently.

Alfonso Macias Jr., 21, 323 N. Lane St., Port Jefferson, was sentenced to 17 months with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) on a charge of attempted possession of drugs, a fourth-degree felony.

He was found guilty of having marijuana and THC derivative when arrested on Feb. 27.

In May 2018, Macias, then of Botkins, was sentenced to 12 months in prison on a charge of attempted failing to provide a change of address, a fifth-degree felony. He had an attempted sexual battery charge conviction as a juvenile and is required to continue to register as a sex offender.

Court records indicate Macias failed to report to his probation officer, and, did not attend mental health and drug/alcohol counseling.

Tyler Oakley, 31, Bluffton, was sentenced to 11 months with the ODRC each on charges of aggravated possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. Stevenson ordered the sentences to be served concurrently, or at the same time.

On March 6, Oakley was arrested along with Ronnie J. Scholl, 39, and Brandy Nichole Teasley, 36, both of 916 N. Miami Ave., and was charged in having Methamphetamine.

At 11:45 a.m., that day, members of the Sidney-Piqua Tactical Response Team secured the residence where they found equipment associated with the manufacturing of counterfeit money, in addition to evidence of drug trafficking.

Also, recovered during the search were Methamphetamine, heroin, steroids, drug paraphernalia and a loaded 9 mm handgun.

Rayshawn M. Johnson, 37, 500 N. Vandemark Road, Apt. 19, was ordered to serve nine months with the ODRC on a charge of trafficking in drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was also fined $200 and assessed court costs.

Johnson was arrested June 7 while trafficking in cocaine. Prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed to recommend a six-month prison term to Stevenson prior to Johnson being sentenced.

Mark Anthony Michael Jr., 871 Foraker Ave., was ordered to continue his five years of community control during his probation violation revocation hearing. He was originally found guilty of attempted forgery, a first-degree misdemeanor, having been arrested on April 27, 2017.

He was ordered to the Shelby County Jail for a 20-day sentence that allows him to participate in the facility’s work release program.

Toby Gilbert, 47, 215 N. Pomeroy Ave., was found guilty of two charges during a one-day jury trial on Tuesday, June 25. Gilbert was charged with intimidation of a witness in a criminal case, a third-degree felony, and trafficking in drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

In December, Gilbert was indicted for trafficking in drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was arrested May 22 in possession of cocaine.

Authorities were accusing Gilbert of threatening to harm a confidential informant a few days prior to a drug-related case hearing being held on April 3.

He will be sentenced on July 30.

In an unrelated case, Gilbert pleaded guilty to a charge of failure to provide a change of address, a fourth-degree felony. He is listed as a sex offender following a 2010 conviction of gross sexual imposition in Darke County.

When sentenced on July 30, he faces a maximum of 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine. His bond was set at $10,000.

In other cases:

• Sean D. Carr, 23, 1409 N. Main Ave., was ordered to be confined at the county jail until he is able to be enrolled in the WORTH Center treatment program during his probation violation bond hearing. On June 13, while in the program, he left the center. He was charged with escape.

On April 29, Carr was sentenced to five years of community control on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was arrested Nov. 30 with Methamphetamine.

• Shacon Michael Barnes, 26, 709 ½ S. Main Ave., pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony, and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. Authorities are also requesting Barnes forfeit $8,758 in cash gained through illegal drug activity.

On April 3, Barnes had trafficked marijuana in the vicinity of a child.

When sentenced he faces a maximum penalty of 18 months and a $5,000 fine for the drug case. He also faces six months in jail and a $1,000 fine for the endangering charge.

• Michael A. Cook, 56, 417 E. Russell Road, was granted a request to have his vandalism conviction in 2013 expunged. Stevenson ruled Cook met the criteria or the record being sealed. They were no current criminal proceedings, he has been rehabilitated, and it has been three years since his conviction.

• John S. Cottom, 39, Lebanon, Ohio, was sentenced to five years of community control on a charge of attempted aggravated possession of drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was also fined $300 and assessed court costs. He was also ordered to enter counseling and the Fairbank Treatment and Recovery Center.

He was arrested on Aug. 27 in possession of Methamphetamine.

• Jillian R. Thurmond, 19, 306 N. Third St., Anna, was sentenced to five years of community control on a charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony. She was also ordered to participate in the Moving On program, and obtain drug and alcohol counseling, and mental health counseling.

She was found guilty of taking a bank card belonging to another person on Feb. 10.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

