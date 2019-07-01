Bonds detain and release offenders

SIDNEY – A city man remains incarcerated at the county jail on a $5,000 bond after he failed to appear for a court hearing in Shelby County Common Pleas Court recently. An Oxford, Ohio, man is free on a $5,000 bond after he pleaded guilty to a drug-related charge.

Travis England, 28, 328 Sycamore Ave., remains at the Shelby County Jail on charges of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, all fifth-degree felonies. Authorities set his bond at $5,000.

That day, England failed to appear for a status hearing regarding his charges. Judge James Stevenson issued a warrant for his arrest, and revoked his bond. He faces charges of failure to appear, probation violation and failing to follow rules of a protection order.

England was arrested Feb. 8 in possession of Methamphetamine and heroin.

An Oxford, Ohio, man pleaded guilty to a drug charge during his status conference hearing.

Thomas Irwin, 37, Oxford, Ohio, was found guilty of a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was found with Methamphetamine when arrested on June 6, 2018.

When sentenced he faces a maximum of 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine. He remains free on a $5,000 bond.

• Amy D. Chadwick, 39, Dayton pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted complicity to safecracking, a fifth-degree felony, during her status conference. She faces a maximum of 12 months in prison and $2,500 fine.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed to recommend community control.

Chadwick and her co-defendant, Billy Eugene Gurney, 48, Dayton, conspired to break into Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in McCartyville on March 22. Gurney forced open two strongboxes taking cash. Chadwick was charged with aiding Gurney by providing him transportation to the church.

• Kendra S. Chamberlin, 25, 320 Franklin Ave., pleaded guilty to a charge of forgery, a fifth-degree felony, during a final pretrial. She was found guilty knowingly possessing counterfeit bills.

When she is sentenced on July 30, she faces a maximum sentence of 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine.

• Roy E. Horner, 40, 322 W. Main St., Port Jefferson, entered a guilty plea to charges of attempted aggravated possession of drugs, a fourth-degree felony, and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, during his final pretrial hearing.

He was arrested Feb. 28 with Methamphetamine. When sentenced he faces a maximum of 30 months in prison and a $7,500 fine.

• Jody Napier-Bunnell, 48, 522 ½ E. Court St., pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, during her status conference. She was arrested on Oct. 22 with Fentanyl.

When she is sentenced she faces a maximum of 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine.

• Brooks Carrington Ewell Armstead, 28, Lima, pleaded guilty to a charge of petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor, during his status conference. He was ordered to repay $194 in restitution.

When sentenced, he faces a 180-days term in the county jail and a $1,000 fine.

Joint agreement

• Terra Jess, 40, 607 N. Miami Ave., pleaded guilty to a negotiated charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Attorneys are to make a joint recommendation of probation at sentencing.

When sentenced she faces a maximum of 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine. She was arrested Dec. 28 in possession of Methamphetamine.

• Angela Schmidt, 38, 329 ½ N. Ohio Ave., pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted illegal use of supplemental nutrition or WIC program benefits, a first-degree misdemeanor, during her final pretrial.

She was ordered to repay $971 for illegally accepting food assistance between Jan. 23 to Oct. 11, 2018. When sentenced she faces a maximum of 180 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.

• Lucas D. Hensley, 40, 1972 Fair Oaks Drive, pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, during his final pretrial. He was arrested Jan. 16 in possession of Methamphetamine.

When sentenced he faces a maximum of 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine.

• Michael Wooten, 56, 879 Merri Lane, had his case dismissed involving a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was arrested Mach 9 allegedly in possession of heroin.

• Travis E. Nelson, 27, 1375 Russell Road, pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony, during a status conference. He was arrested in possession of Methamphetamine on May 3.

When sentenced, Nelson faces a maximum of 36 months in prison and a $10,000 fine.

• Tricia L. Lamb, 26, at large, pleaded guilty to a negotiated plea of illegal conveyance of prohibited item onto grounds of detention facility, a third-degree felony. She was found guilty of trying to take Fentanyl, cocaine and Methamphetamine into the county jail.

As part of the negotiations, a case involving felonious assault was dismissed.

• Danial Bancroft, 52, 134 Mound St., pleaded guilty to a charge of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, during a status conference. He was guilty of breaking into a building in rural Botkins on April 15.

When sentenced he faces a maximum of 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine.

A case involving aggravated possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies, was dismissed.

• Megan Wolaver, 26, at large, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, during a status conference. She was arrested Dec. 28 in possession of Methamphetamine.

When sentenced she faces a maximum of 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine.

Drug and safecracking cases heard

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.