Made in America Product Showcase to feature Airstream

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Airstream, Inc., of Jackson Center, will represent Ohio at this year’s Made in America Product Showcase.

The White House will host the Made in America Product Showcase for the third consecutive year on July 15.

“We are excited to once again host businesses from all 50 states at the White House to highlight and celebrate American-made products,” a White House official said. “In today’s booming economy, President Trump and his administration are proud to tout businesses that create jobs and support our local communities.”

Founded in 1931, Airstream manufactures the iconic “silver bullet” Airstream travel trailer and is the longest-tenured recreational vehicle manufacturer in North America. Each day, 1,000 skilled craftspeople hand build each travel trailer and upfits every Mercedes-Benz touring coach, adding daily to the brand’s reputation for quality and innovation.