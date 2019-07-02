125 Years

July 2, 1894

A camp of the Women’s Veteran Relief Union of Ohio was formed yesterday. It will be No. 28 in Ohio. Officers chosen were Mrs. Minerva Davis, president; Mrs. Nancy Valentine, senior vice-president; Mary Heighs, assistant vice-president, Miss Luella Thompson, secretary; and Miss Ida Imboden, treasurer.

———

The smoke from the big Lima oil tank fire could be seen yesterday in Sidney, several oil tanks caught fire. One held over 36,000 gallons of fuel. The loss is estimated to be over $100,000.

100 Years

July 2, 1919

Dr. A.W. Hobby quite his medical practice after 20 years of faithful service. Six of those years were in Port Jefferson. He and his family will move to Elk Rapids, Michigan. He will also go to Chicago for a course of study in the nose and throat.

———

The Miami Conservancy construction project is making progress. After one of year of work, one can see real headway. Photographs are on display in the Thedieck Department Store.

75 Years

July 2, 1944

The county commissioners appointed a new coroner. He is Dr. W.L. McKinney. He will fill the unexpired term of Dr. L.C. Pepper, who died suddenly last Friday. The former will fill the post until the general election in November.

———

C L. Seving made an announcement about club business at the Shelby County Motor Club. The local group was one of only six in the State of Ohio which set all time sales records for,

50 Years

July 2, 1969

The sesquicentennial of Shelby County will be celebrated with a big bang Saturday night. The leaders in charge of the fireworks included Sam Dunson, Herb McKeever and Glen Philips.

———

The Sidney Rotary Club assembled and watched while the presidency of the organization changed. Bob Dunham handed over the gavel to Richard Russell. The meeting was held in the Imperial Banquet house rooms

25 Years

July 2, 1994

County soybeans are in trouble. Ag Extension agent Roger Bender, reported after the drought then the heavy rains, the beans are drowning. The drought caused the beans to send down a long taproot. Not much surface root structure was developed. The rains came and the plants are being drowned out.

———

There is big news coming out of Anna. Honda of America needs a place for its sewage. Honda alone creates 500,000 gallons of sewage a day. Sidney and Anna officials are discussing how to proceed. Mayor Harold Shue also noted the plan is for Port Jefferson will send along another 100,000 gallons a day. Anna and Sidney held a joint council session. Village Solicitor Stan Evans has been involved.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/07/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

