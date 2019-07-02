Man found deceased at rest stop

PIQUA — A man was found deceased at a rest stop off of Interstate 75 on Tuesday, but his death does not appear to be suspicious.

Troopers from the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the rest stop on the northbound side of I-75 at 9:20 a.m. on Tuesday morning in the Piqua area.

The male subject, whose identity has not yet been released pending family notification, was described as an older man who was found in a travel trailer being hauled by a pickup truck.

“It appears to be medical,” Lt. Joseph Gebhart of the Piqua post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said about what caused the man’s death. “We’re still investigating.”

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is still working on locating the man’s family to notify them.

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

