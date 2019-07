SIDNEY — The Shelby County Highway Department will begin bridge repair work on the Meranda Road bridge over Plum Creek on Monday, July 8.

According to County Engineer Bob Geuy, Meranda Road will be closed to daytime traffic between Sidney-Freyburg Road and Lochard Road beginning on July 8, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each work day and re-opened each evening to regular traffic. The repair work will take approximately two weeks to complete.