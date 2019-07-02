A 2014 Chevy Camaro SS sits on display during the Anthony McLain Cruise-In Saturday, June 29 at Tawawa Park. As the nation prepares for the Fourth of July celebration, the car provides a patriotic message reminding people to never forget the attacks on 9/11.
