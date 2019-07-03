Man found deceased at rest stop

PIQUA — A 79-year-old man was found deceased at a rest area off of Interstate 75 on Tuesday, but his death does not appear to be suspicious.

Troopers from the Piqua post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the rest stop on the northbound side of I-75 at 9:20 a.m. on Tuesday morning in the Piqua area after receiving a call from rest area workers. Troopers arrived on scene to investigate a pickup towing a travel trailer that had been parked on the truck side of the rest area for a couple of days. When troopers opened the door to the trailer, they located a deceased elderly man in bed, according to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The victim was identified as Arthur Joseph Redmond, 79, of Livingston, Texas, was travelling from Texas to Canada to visit with relatives according to his stepdaughter.

Troopers from the Piqua post, in addition to investigators from the Patrol’s Piqua District Investigative Section, arrived on scene to investigate. Based on evidence located at the scene, the death appears to be from natural causes with no suspicious circumstances.

“It appears to be medical,” Lt. Joseph Gebhart of the Piqua post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said about what caused the man’s death. “We’re still investigating.”

Redmond’s remains were cared for by Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home in Piqua. Arrangements are being handled according to the family’s wishes.

Officials from the Ohio Department of Transportation assisted troopers by closing the rest area for the duration of the incident. The rest area was closed to patrons for approximately four hours while investigators processed the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

