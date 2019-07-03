Kids invited to learn piloting basics and take a free ride

URBANA — Area students are invited to learn the basics of aviation at the Young Eagles Rally, scheduled 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at Grimes Field in Urbana.

The rally is sponsored by the Experiential Aircraft Association (EEA) Chapter 421 of Grimes Field. For 25 years the EEA Young Eagles program has given youths their first free ride in an airplane.

The event is open to the first 60 students, ages 8-17, to register. Registration is required.

The goal is to excite kids about the potential of aviation. Students will meet the pilots and receive pre-flight training. Pilots will explain the basic science of flight, how airplanes work, and provide an introduction to an aeronautical chart (flight map) and other details of aviation.

Then comes the fun part. Pilots will take students flying. Seven planes will be on hand to take students on one of two flight patterns. Students will spend around 20 minutes in the air and follow the basic steps of their flight pattern.

Pilots donating their time and fuel to the event are EAA members certified with the Federal Aviation Administration. All flights are conducted according to federal regulations. No aerobatic maneuvers will be performed.

The aviation industry is facing a severe shortage of pilots and technicians. The event will help students decide if a career in aviation is right for them.

Following their flight, participants will receive an official Young Eagle certificate, Young Eagles logbook, and a personal code to activate a free EAA student membership and Sporty’s Learn to Fly Course.

Online registration is open. Day of registration opens at 9 a.m. July 6 and closes once 60 students are registered. Parents must attend the event and provide a signed parental permission form.

Register students at https://youngeaglesday.org/? For more information and directions to the airport, visit the registration site or call Mark Curtner at 937-726-1244 and check the group out on facebook as EAA421.org

Pilots donating their time and fuel Saturday at Grimes Field

Submitted by EAA Chapter 421, Grimes Field.

