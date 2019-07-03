Woman killed in DeGraff fire

DEGRAFF — A DeGraff woman died in a fire at her residence Tuesday night, according to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

A report from the Sheriff’s Office said crews responded to a report of a fire with entrapment at 106 N. Koke St., DeGraff, at about 9:55 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2.

Sharon S. Lease, 72, 106 N. Koke St., who was immobile due to health issues, died as a result of the fire. A deputy arriving immediately on the scene was unable to enter the home, the report said, as it was completely engulfed in flames and heavy smoke.

Lease was the only person in the house at the time of the fire. She lived in the home with her daughter, Linda Simpson, 53, and 12-year-old granddaughter, Kaylee Fulkerson.

According to the Sheriff’s Office’s report, Simpson and Kaylee had walked a block away to the Family Dollar around 9:35 p.m. Tuesday. Simpson told deputies while gone, she feared she may had left the stove or oven on, as they were about to make chicken wings. When they returned home, just before 10 p.m., they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the kitchen area of the house. She knew her mother was inside, the report said, and tried to get into the home, but was unable due to the heavy smoke and fire. Simpson and Kaylee then began to scream for help to passerbys, including a deputy from the Sheriff’s Office.

DeGraff Fire Chief Buck Reames said the small, single-story house was destroyed by the fire. The cause of the fire has not been determined. The investigation has not been officially closed, but Reames believes the causes will remain undetermined. He said nothing suspicious is suspected.

Reams said firefighters were able to knock the initial flames down within 30 to 45 minutes upon arrival, but continued to put hot spots out until about 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Quincy and Bellefontaine Fire Departments and Riverside Rescue Squad also responded to the scene. The Fire Marshall was also called to the scene. Investigator Josh Strayer, from Logan County Coroner Michael Failor’s Office, was also called to retrieve the body to conduct an autopsy.

The home is owned by David Curry, of Delta.

The family has been displaced by the fire. The American Red Cross was called in to assist the family.

The estimated loss amount has yet to be determined.

No other injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported.

