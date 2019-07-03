Amelia’s ribbon cutting

Joe Turner, left, Commercial account rep for NKTELCO, gets some ice cream from Amelia’s owner Amelia Alexander during the ribbon cutting ceremony for Amelia’s located at 1000 4th Avenue Sidney. The ribbon cutting was Tuesday, June 27.

Amelia’s owner Amelia Alexander, left front, and Sidney Mayor Mike Barhorst, cut the ribbon on Alexander’s new restaurant located at 1000 4th Avenue Sidney.