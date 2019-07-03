13 arrested for drug offenses

WAPAKONETA — Auglaize County Sheriff Al Solomon has released the names and charges against 13 individuals arrested this week on numerous drug charges. The Grand Lake Task Force and local officers went out Monday morning with grand jury indictments in hand and began the process of making the arrests.

The arrests are a result of a lengthy investigation by undercover officers with the Task Force. Agencies involved in the cases and arrests are the Grand Lake Task Force, Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, Auglaize County Prosecutor’s Office, Wapakoneta Police Department, St. Marys Police Department, Cridersville Police Department, New Bremen Police Department, Coldwater Police Department, Shawnee Township Police Department and Spencerville Police Department. Several indictments are still pending. During the operation several more investigations were opened from information and evidence collected.

Sheriff Solomon stated he is happy with the amount of arrest and the hard work of the law enforcement officers.

Those arrested are:

• Adam L. Cornett, St. Marys, one count trafficking methamphetamines, one count trafficking LSD

• Aubrey M. Poppe, St. Marys, two counts trafficking methamphetamines

• Vanessa E. M. Denney, Celina, one count trafficking methamphetamines

• Justin M. Watts, St. Marys, two counts trafficking methamphetamines

• Casey W. Hammond, Coldwater, one count trafficking methamphetamines, two counts trafficking LSD

• Landon S. Lightle, Cridersville, one count trafficking K-2

• Shelly L. Rockwood, St. Marys, one count possession of methamphetamines, one count failure to appear

• Zoe N. Moorman, Wapakoneta, two counts trafficking hash

• Madison N. Flanigan, Wapakoneta, two counts trafficking dangerous drugs

• Austin D. Keysor, Cridersville, one count trafficking k-2, two counts aggravated trafficking K-2, one count corrupting another with drugs

• Erica E. Keysor, Cridersville, one count trafficking K-2

• Tyler M.S. Bradford, Cridersville, two counts trafficking K-2

• Julia C Schoonover, Wapakoneta, two counts trafficking methamphetamine

Also located was Jazmin J Rhoads, St. Marys, Auglaize County warrant

Also, over the past two months information and intelligence that was received from local departments and through the Grand Lake Task Force has resulted in four search warrants in which drugs and money was located. With the assistance of St. Mary’s Police Department, New Bremen Police Department and Wapakoneta Police Department the following was arrested:

Adam L Cornett, St. Marys, one count possession of methamphetamines, one count tampering with evidence, one count drug abuse instruments, one count drug paraphernalia

Ronald L Miller, Wapakoneta, one count possession of methamphetamines

Cody Roberts, Spencerville, one count possession of methamphetamines, one count possession of heroin