Search warrant nets arrest, drugs, drug paraphernalia

SIDNEY — A narcotics search warrant executed by the Sidney Police Department (SPD) resulted in the arrest of a Sidney man and the confiscation of crack cocaine, marijuana, and numerous drug paraphernalia Wednesday morning.

According to Sidney Police Sgt. Rob Jameson’s press release, on Wednesday July 3, 2019, at approximately 8:15 a.m., SPD executed a narcotics search warrant at 317 New St. in Sidney. During the search of the residence crack cocaine, marijuana, and numerous drug paraphernalia instruments were recovered.

Arrested was Mark Bender, age 37, a resident of that address. Bender was incarcerated in the Shelby County Jail and charged with one count of possession of drugs, and one count of possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies.

Information resulting in this warrant was derived in part from concerned citizens.

Anyone with any information about drug activity is asked to contact SPD’s Narcotics Unit at 937-498-2353 or Crime Stoppers at 937-492-8477 (TIPS).