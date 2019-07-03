Two men in custody after fleeing from OSP

WAPAKONETA — Two men are in custody after a high speed pursuit from Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) troopers on Interstate 75 south.

According to a press release from the Wapakoneta post of the OSP, at approximately 1:14 a.m., troopers stopped a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer speeding southbound on I-75 near Wapakoneta. The driver fled the scene as the trooper was walking up to the vehicle and a pursuit ensued. Troopers pursued the vehicle south on I-75 until the vehicle exited onto state Route 47 in Sidney. The vehicle voluntarily stopped just west of I-75, where the driver and passenger fled on foot.

Troopers and officers from the Sidney Police Department, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and other local agencies tracked the suspects from the vehicle to the Holiday Inn Express on Folkerth Avenue in Sidney. One suspect was immediately located and taken into custody without further incident, the release said. He was determined to be the passenger, a 23-year-old male from Sellersburg, Indiana.

After searching other locations, the second suspect was also located at the Holiday Inn Express hiding inside the building. It was determined that the second individual apprehended was the driver, a 24-year-old male from Jeffersonville, Indiana.

The passenger was also found to be in possession of approximately 586 grams of marijuana.

The names of the men apprehended have not been released by law enforcement as the incident remains under investigation and formal charges are pending.