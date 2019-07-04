Murphy’s Craftbar + Kitchen opens in downtown Sidney

SIDNEY – Downtown Sidney has a new restaurant and bar. On April 16 Murphy’s Craftbar + Kitchen opened for business.

This is the second Sidney-based business owned by the Catanzarite family. Frank, Jill and Rocco Catanzarite own and operate Karoc Marathon, a convenience store offering more than 500 craft beers, a diverse wine selection and premium cigars.

“The Catanzarite family has taken the same unique approach to Murphy’s with an eclectic menu, 48 craft taps and tantalizing cocktails,” Jill Catanzarite said. “Upon arrival, patrons will notice handcrafted cherry tables, an 18-foot shuffle board, five 65-inch high-def TVs and Sidney’s longest bar. A state of the art sound system provides music without affecting the patrons’ ability to converse.”

With the assistance of local contractors Big Hammer, Cavinder Electric, Eck Refrigeration, Botkins Plumbing, Regal Plumbing, Low Voltage Solutions and Lochard Plumbing Heating and Cooling, renovation was completed in 13 weeks.

Murphy’s Craftbar + Kitchen offers a casual environment in a modern industrial setting with exposed brick and duct work, high ceilings and stained concrete floor.

Unique appetizers and entrees highlight the work of Chef Paul Bard. Some of his specialties include Nashville hot chicken with mac and cheese, bacon Brussels sprouts and the Hangover Burger. Meat and produce is all locally sourced and prepared fresh daily.

“The walk-in cooler that supports the 48 craft taps is designed to deliver the coldest, cleanest tasting beer this side of the Rockies,” Rocco Catanzarite said. “The system is specially designed to deliver beer at the desired temperature plus or minus 2 degrees Fahrenheit. Beer aficionados are sure to find something to please the palate from the variety of craft beer available ranging from blonde ales to imperial stouts and everything in between.

“Looking for a unique cocktail? How about a Pineapple Habanero Margherita? If you have a taste for something more traditional the Old Fashion is an excellent choice. Bourbon drinkers will find a fine selection of Kentucky and Tennessee whiskey.”

For private parties or business meetings, Murphy’s banquet room seats up to 36 people and has a 75-inch high-definition TV with wi-fi and capability to interface with a computer or cell phone. All menu items are available, and special orders require one week’s notice.

Upcoming events at Murphy’s include tap take overs, wine tastings and bourbon tastings.

“Whether its beer or cocktails, appetizers or entrees, or all of the above, the Catanzarites invite you to experience Sidney’s newest restaurant and bar,” Frank Catanzarite said. “Come to downtown Sidney and meet your friends at Murphy’s.”