Kid Rock ready to ‘rock’ County Concert

FORT LORAMIE – Country Concert 2019 will feature Kid Rock, Thomas Rhett and Chris Stapleton during its three-day music festival July 10, 11, and 12. A special Wednesday, July 9 night campers’ concert will have Jimmy Allen headlining.

Country Concert President Paul Barhorst said there is still tickets and camping available for the event, with a wide variety of price options to suit every need.

Barhost added they offer musical performance opportunities for nationally known artists as well as new and upcoming musicians at their venue, which is still the largest family-owned and operated country festival in the country.

Barhorst said Kid Rock, one of their new headliners, was there by popular request.

“He has a high energy style that crosses over many genres,” he said.

Kid Rock’s best know songs include 2007’s “All Summer Long.” Starting his long career with unique blend of rap, heavy metal, he went to country rock with his 2010 album “Born Free,” featuring Sheryl Crow and Bob Seger. Kid Rock will perform Thursday night.

Another new headliner, Chris Stapleton appears on Friday’s main stage playing his hits like “Broken Halos.” Barhorst said Stapleton’s career had really taken off in the last four or five years, but he was well known in the industry.

“He brings old-style country with a modern edge,” said Barhorst.

Billboard magazine in 2017 said Stapleton was “so much more than a singer,” with two of his albums winning Country Music of the Year awards because of his honest lyrics, unique voice and frequent cross overs into blues, rock and gospel.

He is also branching out and just released “The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy’” as part of the newly-released movie “Toy Story 4.” He also was featured in Pink’s “Love Me Anyway” on her album “Hurts 2B Human.”

Thomas Rhett is featured on the big stage Saturday and Barhorst said while Rhett is now one of the hottest new male artists, “It was fun to watch him grow as an artist, moving up through our line-up.” Rhett performed at the secondary Country Concert stages in previous years. It was just announced that Rhett had his 13th No. 1 hit with the single “Look What God Gave Her” and an album just listed as No. 1 on the Billboard charts

Rhett was named male vocalist of the year at the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2017. “Die a Happy Man” earned him his first Academy of Country Music Award when it was named Song of the Year and his first Country Music Association Award for Single of the Year. He was also nominated for a Grammy Award for the song.

Barhorst said other artists have moved up to the bigger stage over the years. For example, he said, Carly Pearce, who in the past had played for the Wednesday Camper’s Concert, has moved up to the 4 p.m. slot on the big stage on Thursday night. Pearce has earned a 2018 and 2019 CMA nomination as best new female vocalist.

Ashley McBryde, who was named the 2019 CMA New Female Artist of the Year, will appear on the big stage Saturday at 1:30, moving up from the Saloon stage last year. Her album “Girl Going Nowhere” earned a Grammy nomination.

Local and regional artists are also featured at the Coors Light Home Grown series on the Honky Tonk stage.

“We have so much talent in Ohio, we wanted a place for them, too,” said Barhorst

Also, 90’s artists like Confederate Railroad and Gary Allen will appear.

“We are looking forward to having another great year,” said Barhorst. “Come and enjoy it with us.”

Country Concert is located on a 500-acre facility near Fort Loramie, Ohio. The event, which started in 1981, has a permanent 180 foot stage in a natural amphitheater setting complete with giant video screens. Artists are also playing on two other stages so country music in all its variations can be heard.

A complete listing of times and events can be found at https://www.countryconcert.com.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.