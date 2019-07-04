Fireworks light up the night

The Sidney Civic Band performs before the start of the 2019 Sidney fireworks Thursday, July 4.

A rock next to the Sidney High School tennis courts was a popular place for kids to watch the 2019 Sidney fireworks on Thursday, July 4. The Sidney Civic Band performed during the display. One small hiccup at the end came when the fireworks show had appeared to end and people started to leave, the tennis court lights were turned back on and then what appeared to be the intended grand finale went off.

The Sidney Civic Band performs before the start of the 2019 Sidney fireworks Thursday, July 4. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

A rock next to the Sidney High School tennis courts was a popular place for kids to watch the 2019 Sidney fireworks on Thursday, July 4. The Sidney Civic Band performed during the display. One small hiccup at the end came when the fireworks show had appeared to end and people started to leave, the tennis court lights were turned back on and then what appeared to be the intended grand finale went off. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

