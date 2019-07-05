125 years ago

July 5, 1894

There will be a gymnasium in Sidney. The announcement was made by Prof. P.J. Pitzlin. He will open it in the Timeus Building on Court Street. Already 28 young men have signed up. The gymnasium will have the latest in equipment.

———

Another business in Sidney I expanding. The R. Given and Son Tannery will be adding on to its property on Ohio Avenue. Workers began laying brick today.

———

The board of education at its last meeting reduced the millage requested from 7 mills to 6.5 mills.

100 years ago

July 5, 1919

All is in readiness for the Welcome Home celebration planned for the Shelby County soldier boys. The city is gaily decorated by flags and bunting. The parade will begin at 10. The committee in charge of the event consists of Hoard Vertner, W.E. Kilborn, Charles M. Wyman, H.E. Bennett, Karl Young and T.D. Van Eten.

———

Through the efforts of George B. Quatman, the world’s largest telephone will be on display and in the parade. Mr. Quatman is with the Sidney Telephone Company.

75 years ago

July 5, 1944

The first of the winter wheat crop is coming in. it has been pronounced the best in three years. Ed Shiflett and Ray Gilfillen were gracious enough to share about the when they brought in. The price for No. 2 wheat is around $1.50 a bushel.

50 years ago

July 5, 1969

The Sidney City Schools is dealing with a resignation this week. Harold Johnson, who lives on Foraker Avenue, resigned as a member of the staff. The announcement was made by Superintendent Roger McGee. Johnson was an assistant principal.

———

Twenty-one members of the Future Farmers of America attended the FFA camp this week. The instructors from this area are Charles Freeman of Botkins and Larry Parrish of Fairlawn.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

