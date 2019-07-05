Chicken dinner fundraiser to benefit park

GREENVILLE — A chicken dinner on July 14 will benefit Darke County Parks

Get presale tickets for the chicken dinner to benefit. Tickets are $8 each. Dinners will be picked up at the Bish Discovery Center, 404 N. Ohio St. Greenville, on July 14, 2019, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Drive thru or a picnic area will be available.

While there, stop in and visit the rummage sale that will be going on to benefit the Park District’s Raptor Education Program from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased before the sale at the Shawnee Prairie Nature Center, 4267 State Route 502 W., Greenville, at the Bish Discovery Center, 404 N. Ohio St. Greenville, or from your favorite member of the Friends of the Darke County Parks.

If you have donations for the rummage sale please drop them off at the Bish Discovery Center July 9-12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with extended hours on Thursday and Friday until 7 p.m.

For more information, call 937-548-0165. Some dinners may be available at the door.