LIA Bar Stool Open set for Aug. 10

CELINA – The Lake Improvement Association will host its 19th annual Bar Stool Open at the bars on Grand Lake St. Marys on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.

The four-person team miniature golf tournament features stops at 12 different lake bars, a T-shirt contest, a pontoon/boat decorating contest and a photo contest. Tee time is at 9 a.m.; cost is $120 per team ($100 per team for early bird registration by Aug. 3). Teams can arrive by land or by sea, and the event will be held rain or shine.

A prize party will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11 at Celina Eagles.

Teams can register at any participating bar: Celina Eagles, Celina Moose, Shoreline Grill, Shingle Shack, It’s It, Shockers, Behm’s, Sunnyside Inn, Bayview Pub, Rustic Haven, Duckfoot’s Bar & Grill and South Shore Sportsman’s Club.

New this year: teams pick up their scorecards at the bars they register from, then can start from any bar they’d like.

All contests except the photo contest will be judged the day of the event at Celina Eagles, and announced at the prize party on Sunday. Prizes are:

Bar Stool Open Mini Golf, first place, $300; second place, $200; and third place, $100.

Pontoon Decorating Contest, first place, $200; second place, $100; and third place, $50.

T-Shirt Contes, first place, $150; second place, $100; and third place, $75.

Photo Contest enter by posting photos during the event on the LIA Facebook page and tagging them with #BSO2019). The winner will receive $50.

All proceeds from the fundraising event go toward the improvement of Grand Lake St. Marys.

For more information, visit https://lakeimprovement.com/event/bar-stool-open-2019.

The purpose of the Lake Improvement Association is to promote closer fellowship and cooperation among farmers, landing owners and park operators; to advance the general improvement of the lake, its shores, channels, creeks, landings, parks and land in order to promote good health, soil stability, and clean, wholesome recreation for the public and private use of the area adjacent to the shores of the Grand Lake St. Marys, located in Mercer and Auglaize counties in the state of Ohio.