Police log

TUESDAY

-5:02 p.m.: taking another’s identity. Police are investigating a report of someone using another’s person’s identity.

-8:47 p.m.: telephone harassment. A person reported they were being harassed.

-8:58 p.m.: counterfeiting. Police are investigating a report of someone receiving a counterfeit $20 bill.

-9:54 p.m.: burglary. Police are investigating a report that a person trespassed on their residence.

-11:47 p.m.: criminal damaging. A person reported someone put holes in the screens at the residence. Damage was set at $40.

WEDNESDAY

-7:51 a.m.: theft. A person reported that an unknown suspect took a vape while they were at 2400 Michigan St.

-12:40 p.m.: stolen vehicle. A person reported a vehicle might have been stolen.

-3:17 p.m.: probation violation. Maeve Mackie, 20, 322 E. Spring St., New Knoxville, was taken into custody for a Sidney Municipal Court warrant.

5:38 p.m.: criminal damaging. Police are investigating a report of damage to a vehicle’s rear window. Damage was set at $500.

-7:44 p.m.: theft. A person reported their cell phone was stolen.

-8:38 p.m.: unruly juvenile. A juvenile was reported missing.

-9:09 p.m.: domestic violence/resisting arrest. Russel Williamson, 24, 627 N. West Ave., Sidney, was arrested on domestic violence and resisting arrest charges.

THURSDAY

—10:53 a.m.: possession of drugs. Brandon Wilson, 24, 421 N. Miami Ave., Sidney, was arrested for possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools.

-5:33 p.m.: domestic violence. A person reported he was assaulted by the mother of his child.

-8:26 p.m.: theft. A person reported the theft of a car key valued at $85,

FRIDAY

-1:49 a.m.: warrant service. Adam Vestal, 35, of Dayton, was arrested on a Miami County warrant. He was arrested in the 700 block of St. Marys Avenue.

-2:26 a.m.: OVI. Kamesha Vondenhuevel, 24, 413 Charles Ave., Sidney, was arresting for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and operating a vehicle with a BAC in excess of .17 breath. The arrest was made at Campbell Road at Fourth Avenue in Sidney.

Crashes

Justin Lemaster, 39, was charged with obedience to traffic control device following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday, July 2, at the northbound Interstate 75 exit ramp at state Route 47.

Lemaster was northbound on the off ramp. He entered into the crosswalk and struck a vehicle driven by Tammy Ward, 50, 226 N. Walnut St., who was westbound on state Route 47 in the crosswalk area.

Both vehicles sustained minor damage.

• David Mangen Jr., 19, was charged with driving withing lanes of continuous travel following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday, July 3, at 7:42 a.m.

Mangen was traveling southbound in the 700 block of state Route 29 (Ohio Avenue) and was in the right lane of travel. He wanted to turn left into an alleyway and failed to see a vehicle driven by Karrah Beckmann, 31, of Wapakoneta, who was also traveling south on state Route 29 in the left lane of travel.

Mangen’s vehicle struck Beckmann’s vehicle on the right front corner. Mangen’s vehicle, owned by Jennica Pingleton, of Troy, was disabled in the crash.Beckman’s vehicle sustained minor damage.

• Officers are investigating a hit-skip crash on July 4, at 9:40 a.m.

Alfred Lambert, 401 Riverside Drive, reported someone struck his vehicle while it was parked in the 400 block of Riverside Drive. The vehicle sustained minor damage.

• Takasi Iyama, 44, of 466Magellon Drive, Sidney, was cited for driving within lanes of continuous travel following a two-vehicle crash July 4 at 5:49 p.m. on County Road 25A.

Iyama was in the left turn lane on County Road 25A near the old VFW building. He attempted to enter the lane of southbound traffic, striking a vehicle driven by Mckal Basil, 21, of 912 Evergreen Drive, Sidney, who driving southbound on Country Road 25A. Iyama’s vehicle struck Basil’s vehicle on the driver’s side door.

Both vehicles sustained minor damage.

• Alfred Puthoff, 62, 6095 Fort Recovery Road, Houston, was cited for driving within lanes of continuous travel following a two-vehicle crash July 4 at 9:50 p.m.

Puthoff was eastbound on Campbell Road when he failed to yield to a vehicle driven by Richard Holthaus, 58, of 13177 Luthman Road, Minster, who was also going eastbound on Campbell Road. Puthoff entered Holthaus’ lane of travel and struck the vehicle.

Both vehicles sustained moderate damage.

Compiled by Melanie Speicher.

